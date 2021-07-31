Knekted (KNT) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $139,881.76 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Knekted

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

