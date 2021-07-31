KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

KNBE opened at $21.21 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

