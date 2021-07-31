Komodo Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $103.61 million and $8.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00127046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00142866 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,003,914 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

