Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 68,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

