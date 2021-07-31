Koninklijke KPN to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1577 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

