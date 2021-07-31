Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 710,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,096,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

