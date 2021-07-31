Krios (GIG) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $808,045.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007112 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01146108 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

