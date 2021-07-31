KuCoin Shares Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.65 or 0.00797253 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085685 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

