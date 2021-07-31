Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Kura Sushi USA worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

