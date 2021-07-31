Kusama (KSM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $143.53 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $209.73 or 0.00503075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $143.53 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.68 or 0.99841911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00811843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

