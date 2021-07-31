Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,743.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $287,584.83 and approximately $7,743.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,233 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

