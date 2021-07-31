Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $424,404 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.