Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Lamar Advertising worth $63,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.