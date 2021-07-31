Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.60 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.81.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

