Lamden Tops One Day Volume of $79,261.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $79,261.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

