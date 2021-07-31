Landbox Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $623,987.75 and approximately $253,263.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

