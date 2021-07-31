Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LSDAF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.82. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

