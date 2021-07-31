Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $476.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

