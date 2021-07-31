Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.