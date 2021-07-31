Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

