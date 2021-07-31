Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.54 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $511.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.