LGCY Network (LGCY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.41 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $56.74 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 111.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00055781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00801654 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085782 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

