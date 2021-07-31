LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 75,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 73.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,175,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.