LHT Market Cap Tops $154,978.68 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. LHT has a total market capitalization of $154,978.68 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006085 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

