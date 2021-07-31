Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $177.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $182.00 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $712.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.75 million to $725.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $749.97 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $63.99 and a 1-year high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

