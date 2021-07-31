LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 230,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,434. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,613,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of LifeStance Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

