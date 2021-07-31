Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $113.51. 146,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,320. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.