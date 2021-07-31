Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,157,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,867,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSPD traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $85.53. 568,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,275. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

