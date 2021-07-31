LikeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,761.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $26,761.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,047,413,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,444,646 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

