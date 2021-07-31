Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 3,492,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.