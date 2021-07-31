Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62. Linamar has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $72.96.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.