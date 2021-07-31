Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.29.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.