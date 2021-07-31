Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

