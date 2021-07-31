Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.71% of Lindsay worth $49,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $7,824,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE LNN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.