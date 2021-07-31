Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 381.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 target price on Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Wednesday.

LNDAF stock remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

