LINKA Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $64,608.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00798881 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00085598 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

