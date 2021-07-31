LinkEye Market Cap Achieves $8.57 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $24.62 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.68 or 0.99841911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00811843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

