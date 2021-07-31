Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $2,686.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000198 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.52 or 0.99437298 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 733,976,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.