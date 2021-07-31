Litecoin (LTC) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.84 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $147.45 or 0.00352565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

