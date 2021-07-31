Litecoin Plus Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $145,516.68 and $37.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,216.87 or 0.99808996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00073070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

