Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $13,731,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $377.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

