Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 52.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

LFUS stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.