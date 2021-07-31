LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 148.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

LivaNova stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

