Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

