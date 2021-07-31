LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $11,037,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in LiveRamp by 540.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $4,565,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 509.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

NYSE RAMP opened at $40.01 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

