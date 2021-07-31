LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 264,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,526. The firm has a market cap of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 657.43% and a negative net margin of 64.11%. Analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
LiveXLive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
