LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 264,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,526. The firm has a market cap of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 657.43% and a negative net margin of 64.11%. Analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

