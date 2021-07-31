Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.97 or 0.06136626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.98 or 0.01327393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00352942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.15 or 0.00581863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

