Lotto Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $727,855.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

