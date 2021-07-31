LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.04. 773,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

