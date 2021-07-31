LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Posts Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

LPLA traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $141.04. 773,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.67. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

